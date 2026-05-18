UK Universities face growing financial pressure as international student slowdown shrinks surpluses

The financial cushion supporting many universities in the United Kingdom is beginning to narrow.

Newly released data from the UK’s Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) shows the country’s higher education sector generated £53.9 billion in income during 2024-25, while expenditure climbed close behind to £53.1 billion, leaving the sector with a surplus of roughly £800 million.

The figures come at a time when British universities are facing slowing international student enrolments, rising operational costs, and growing uncertainty surrounding immigration policy.

Despite the slowdown in overseas student numbers, international tuition fees continued to remain central to university finances. According to HESA data, fees from non-UK students rose slightly from £12.2 billion to £12.4 billion and accounted for nearly 23% of the sector’s total income.

The data further highlights how dependent universities have become on tuition-driven revenue. Tuition fees and education contracts remained the single largest source of income at £28.28 billion, while staff costs alone stood at £28.27 billion, nearly matching tuition earnings entirely.

While elite research-intensive universities continued to post billion-pound revenues, several mid-tier and regional institutions slipped into deficit.

The University of Oxford emerged as the highest-earning institution in the dataset, generating around £3.02 billion in income and recording a surplus of more than £126 million. University College London and Imperial College London also remained in surplus positions.

However, not all major institutions remained financially comfortable. The University of Cambridge reported expenditure exceeding income, while universities such as Staffordshire, Coventry, Cardiff, and Queen’s University Belfast recorded significant deficits. Staffordshire alone posted a deficit of roughly £82.5 million.

The figures point toward widening inequality within the UK higher education sector, where globally recognised institutions continue attracting stronger research funding and international demand, while smaller and mid-tier providers struggle with tightening financial margins.

The financial strain has also unfolded alongside major immigration policy changes introduced by the UK government since 2024.

In January 2024, the UK barred most international postgraduate students from bringing dependants, a move that particularly affected demand from countries such as India and Nigeria. The period also saw tighter visa scrutiny, stricter compliance requirements for universities, and uncertainty surrounding the Graduate Route post-study work visa.

For Indian students, who remain among the largest groups studying in the UK, the trends may also shape future admissions strategies, tuition policies, and post-study work opportunities as British universities attempt to stabilise finances amid falling overseas enrolments.