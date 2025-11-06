UK: School children to be taught how to identify fake news

As part of a United Kingdom government revitalisation effort for schools, students in England will be taught how to spot fake news and learn more about artificial intelligence in what is being labelled the biggest curriculum overhaul in a decade.

Responding to an academic's suggestions for a 'Curriculum and Assessment Review' on Wednesday, the Department for Education (DfE) affirmed efforts to guarantee that every young person has the information and skills needed over the next several decades, PTI reports.

The assessment also advises reducing the overall volume of exams taken by teenagers by 10 per cent, citing "excessive" present levels.

“From the fundamentals of reading to the present danger of spotting fake news, as part of our Plan for Change, these landmark reforms will help young people step boldly into the future, with the knowledge to achieve and the skills to thrive as the world around us continues to rapidly evolve,” said Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

She said that it had been over a decade since the national curriculum was updated, and that it was more crucial than ever for young people to be equipped to face the challenges of the present so that they could seize the exciting opportunities that life had to offer.

Philipson added that the path to the country’s renewal ran through its schools, which must serve as an epicentre for building the strongest possible foundations of knowledge and the skills needed to excel in the modern world.

According to the DfE, primary school-aged children will be taught how to recognise misinformation and disinformation, allowing them to develop the critical thinking skills required to question what they see and protect themselves from online dangers.

They will also learn more about basic financial concepts such as mortgages and debt, as well as make significant adjustments to improve children's reading skills.

The new curriculum will be adopted from September 2028, with the government hoping to publish the final revised version by early 2027 to give schools four terms to prepare for the changes.

Other significant revisions will include a mandatory citizenship module that includes climate education, a new language qualification, and increased outdoor and sporting opportunities.