London: Under what has been pitched as "fundamental changes" to Britain's education system, Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday launched new technical educational routes for schoolchildren.
The new pathways are designed to provide 14-year-olds with early access to technical skills, work experience and connections with local employers.
Burnham said it reflects his determination to put technical education on an equal footing with the traditional academic path and to ensure there are "no dead ends" for young people coming out of the education system to encounter an unemployment crisis.
"Fixing the youth unemployment crisis in Britain will require a major shake-up in how we do things â€“ and that's what this government will do," said Burnham.
"My message to young people is this“ whether you choose construction, coding or classics, or maths, manufacturing or mechanics, you'll get the skills you need and be given the respect you deserve," he said.
Under his educational strategy, regional mayors, local leaders, schools, colleges and employers must work together to shape these new technical pathways, which can be tailored around local industries and growth sectors.
The changes will be part of his much-touted programme of devolution â€“ giving local leaders greater influence over education for 14 to 16-year-olds.
"For too long in this country, students have been told that you must take the academic path to do well and to be respected. The whole school system has been built around it and that has let down young people seeking technical qualifications," said Burnham.
"I want an education system based on parity between academic and technical which gives all young people a clear path in life. From today, Britain will value the hard hat every bit as much as the graduation cap.
"In a fundamental change to the education system, we will introduce new technical education pathways from 14 prestigious routes that will give students the chance to combine the core academic subjects with the skills, technical knowledge and experience they need to get quality, well-paid jobs where they live," he said.
His action follows a recent interim report which warned that Britain is at risk of a "lost generation", with over a million 16 to 24-year-olds now not in education, employment or training “ referred to as NEETs in the UK.
Many of these young people were found to be struggling to make the transition into employment, with growing evidence that qualifications alone are no longer enough to secure a good job.
A former Opposition Conservative minister, William Hague, even drew parallels with India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, which demanded educational reforms through a mass protest in Delhi in recent weeks.
"Across the world, millions of young people are becoming angry and frustrated. They are often right. More political leaders will soon be caught out unless they understand that and act on it," writes Hague in a column in 'The Times' entitled Andy Burnham can learn from India's 'cockroaches'.
The veteran Tory politician notes that in Britain and the rest of Europe, "major issues are developing about unfairness between generations that political leaders would be wise to address".
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.