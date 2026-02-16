UK gov't moves against AI-generated illegal content

London [UK], February 16 (ANI): The UK Government announced a crackdown on vile illegal content created by Artificial Intelligence, saying it will move swiftly to close a legal loophole and force all AI chatbot providers to comply with illegal content duties under the "Online Safety Act" or face consequences for breaking the law.



The government said the move will ensure the Act keeps pace with rapidly evolving online harms, particularly those affecting children.



In a statement on Sunday, the UK Prime Minister's Office said the upcoming children's digital wellbeing consultation will confront the full range of risks young people face online, which includes examining restrictions on children's use of AI chatbots, as well as options to age-restrict or limit children's VPN use where it undermines safety protections, and reviewing the age of digital consent.



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parents and young people later in the day that "no platform gets a free pass," as his government takes immediate steps to make the online world safer for children navigating a fast-changing digital landscape shaped by powerful platforms and addictive technologies.



"As a dad of two teenagers, I know the challenges and the worries that parents face making sure their kids are safe online. Technology is moving really fast, and the law has got to keep up. With my government, Britain will be a leader not a follower when it comes to online safety. The action we took on Grok sent a clear message that no platform gets a free pass," the UK PM said.



The government will also take new legal powers to enable swift action following the consultation on children's online wellbeing.



According to the statement, this will allow ministers to implement evidence-based measures within months rather than waiting years for new primary legislation each time technology evolves.



Proposals under consideration include setting a minimum age limit for social media and restricting harmful features such as infinite scrolling.

While the distribution of nude images of children is already illegal, the government will consult on how best to ensure tech companies prevent children from sending or receiving such images in the first place.



The announcement follows recent government intervention over non-consensual intimate images being shared on Grok, after which the relevant function was removed.



UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the government would "tighten the rules on AI chatbots" and lay the groundwork to act quickly on the findings of the consultation.



In addition, ministers plan to strengthen protections for families facing tragic circumstances by ensuring vital data is preserved following a child's death, unless it is clearly unrelated to the incident.



According to the statement, the children's digital wellbeing consultation will launch next month, guided by inputs from parents, young people and civil society groups.



As part of immediate support measures, the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has rolled out the 'You Won't Know until You Ask' campaign, offering practical guidance to parents on safety settings, online risks and conversations with children about harmful content.



The government said the measures mark a shift in the UK's approach to child online safety, positioning the country as a global leader in responding to emerging digital threats while prioritising children's wellbeing.

(ANI)