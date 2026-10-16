UK envoy Lindy Cameron exits India after steering Vision 2035 education and tech roadmap

In a video message shared by the UK High Commission in India on X, Cameron said, "Hello India, what a journey... It's been an extraordinary privilege to serve here. I think there's nowhere quite like India. I'm so proud of everything we've achieved to deliver for people across all corners of both of our great countries. From the Free Trade Agreement, boosting our economies together, to our future-focused Vision 2035, strengthening the UK-India partnership across defence, technology, education, innovation and climate. But what sounds like most to me is the people behind the progress."