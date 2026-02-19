UK Education Hub initiative set to drive India-UK Vision 2035 forward

New Delhi: UK Education Hub to advance India-UK Vision 2035 was launched at the British Council on Wednesday.



Advancing the education objectives of the India-UK Vision 2035, David Lammy, UK Deputy Prime Minister inaugurated the UK Education Hub at the British Council, the UK's international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, in the presence of Lindy Cameron OB CBE, British High Commissioner to India, Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, Prof Eloise Philips, the Academic Provost of the Southampton University Delhi, and dignitaries from India and UK, including Steve Smith, the UK's Champion for International Education.



The British Council, with over 78 years leading education cooperation between the UK and India, has established the UK Education HUB to help deliver this shared vision - enabling engagement, collaboration, and alignment to India's National Education Policy and the UK International Education Strategy through a single, structured platform.