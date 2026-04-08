UK caps student loan interest at 6% amid inflation fears

The UK government has announced a cap on student loan interest rates at 6%, effective from September 2026, citing rising global inflation risks linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The cap will apply to “Plan 2” undergraduate loans and “Plan 3” postgraduate loans in England and Wales for the 2026–27 academic year. It overrides the existing formula that ties interest rates to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) plus up to 3 percentage points.

Officials said the move aims to shield borrowers from temporary inflation spikes that could otherwise push interest rates higher. Without intervention, rates were expected to rise beyond current levels due to global economic pressures.