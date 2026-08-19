UK Board Result 2026: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th improvement result declared at ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the improvement examination results today, August 19. It has activated the UK Board results 2026 at 11 am for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Candidates who had appeared for the written examinations can access the Uttarakhand Board results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number to check UK Board 10th, 12th results 2026.

The UK Board results cover the 2026 First Improvement Examination and the 2025 Third Improvement Examination. Students can appear for the improvement examinations to improve their performance in the board examinations. One can also check their marks and download the provisional marksheet for future reference.

How to check UBSE Class 10, 12 improvement result 2026?

Step 1: Go to the Uttarakhand Board website

Step 2: Find the Board Exam or Results section from the website menu.

Step 3: Select the link titled Board Exam – Improvement Exam 2026 Result

Step 4: Clicking on the link will open the UK Board results 2026 page

Step 5: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and captcha

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of UK Board results 2026 for future need

Students are advised to check their marksheet meticulosuly. The orignal passing cetrtificate will be issued through respective schools.