UIDAI launches Aadhaar mascot ‘Udai’ to simplify public communication of services

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI said that by inviting people for designing and naming this mascot through an open national competition, UIDAI reaffirmed a core principle of Aadhaar: participation builds trust and acceptance. The overwhelming response demonstrated how deeply people connect with Aadhaar as a public good.

It will simplify communication of Aadhaar services – whether it is about updates, authentication, offline verification, selective sharing of information, new technology adoption, responsible usage and many more, it added.

To bring this vision to life, UIDAI chose an open and inclusive route by launching national design and name competitions on the MyGov platform.