UIDAI Data Hackathon 2026 showcases student innovations in digital identity and inclusive governance

The initiative sought to promote the responsible use of digital identity data while providing a platform for students and young professionals to develop scalable solutions. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the hackathon received an overwhelming response with nearly 15,000 teams registering for the challenge. The evaluation process involved a multi-stage screening of the 5,000 submissions, which eventually led to the shortlisting of 30 projects and a detailed assessment of 15 finalist teams.