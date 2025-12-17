UIDAI Aadhaar database remains unbreached; multi-layered tech protecting 134 crore identities

New Delhi : The government has implemented comprehensive measures to protect the personal data of Aadhaar number holders, and no breach of data has occurred from the central database to date.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a press release on Wednesday, confirmed that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) uses a multi-layered security system to keep information safe. "Till date, no breach of Aadhaar card holders' data has occurred from the UIDAI database," the release said.



This system follows a "defence-in-depth" design, which means there are many different layers of protection for the database. UIDAI also carries out regular checks and audits to make sure these systems continue to work properly.

