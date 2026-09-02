UGC NET re-exam: City slips released for English, Commerce, Sociology

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the UGC NET re-examination 2026 city intimation slip for candidates who are scheduled to appear for the re-test.
Candidates appearing for the re-examination can download their exam city intimation slip through the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The re-examination will be conducted for the English, Commerce and Sociology papers at different examination centres across the country. According to the schedule, the re-examination will be held on September 9 and 10, 2026.
The English and Commerce papers will be conducted on September 9, 2026. The English paper will be held in the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while the Commerce paper will be conducted in the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10, 2026, in the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Candidates who had selected any of these three subjects will be eligible to appear for the re-examination scheduled to take place over the coming days at various examination centres.
The decision to conduct the re-examination was taken after the NTA received several complaints regarding multiple errors in the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers.
The UGC-NET is held to determine eligibility for the appointment of entry Assistant Professors, admission to PhD courses, and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in government and private universities.
The UGC-NET 2026 exam was held in June this year across 87 subjects. The NTA, however, was criticised for delaying the release of the answer key. The provisional answer key was then released on Sunday.
Following this, the NTA stated that it had received several complaints about multiple errors in the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers.
A committee was formed to enquire into these errors, and as per the committee's recommendation, the NTA will re-conduct the exams in these subjects to "ensure a fair and error-free examination", officials stated.
The testing agency also mentioned that no additional fees will be charged from the candidates and allocation of seats will not be reduced. Additionally, the results for the other 84 subjects will be declared as scheduled.
(IANS)
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