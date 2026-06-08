UGC NET June 2026: Subject-wise exam schedule released; check dates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule of University Grants Commission - National Entrance Test (UGC NET) June 2026 examiantion. It has announced that the UGC NET June 2026 examination will be held from June 22 to 30. The written exams will be held in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who had registered for the UGC NET June 2026 exam are advised to check the schedule to know their exam date. The schedule was released for all the subjects.

The official notice reads, "The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on the NTA website 8 to 10 days prior to the examination. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in for updates, instructions, and notices related to the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. For any further clarification, candidates may contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in."