UGC-NET June 2026: NTA to re-conduct English, Commerce, Sociology exams on Sept 9-10

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for three subjects, namely English, Commerce, and Sociology, from September 9 to 10, according to an official notification.

Clarifying the evaluation process for these candidates, the NTA issued an important note stating that candidates appearing for the re-examination may encounter an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message if they attempt to access the scorecard at this stage.

The agency confirmed that results and scorecards for these three subjects will be released only after the re-examination.