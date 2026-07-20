UGC NET June 2026 answer key expected anytime soon; here's how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026. Many webistes claim that the provisional answer key will be released this week. However, there is no official annoucnement yet regarding the release of UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key.

Once released, the provisional answer key will be released on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. One can download the UGC NET answer key 2026 along with the question paper and recorded responses. The NTA will also allow candidates to challenge the UGC NET answer key. Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs 200/- per answer key challenged, as processing fee. The subject expert will review the challenges before releasing the UGC NET final answer key 2026.

The exam authority has conducted the UGC NET June 2026 exam from June 22 to 30, and on July 5.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the UGC NET June 2026 answer key on homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the answer key page

Step 4: Download UGC NET June 2026 answer key pdf

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future need