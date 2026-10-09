UGC NET December 2026: Important instructions and documents required to fill application form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2026 examination. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline to submit applications is October 28, 2026, at 11.50 pm. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects from December 14 to 19, 2026.

UGC-NET determines candidates’ eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professors, admission to PhD programmes, or admission to PhD programmes alone.

Candidates must complete the application process online through the official website. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted, and each candidate is permitted to submit only one application form.

Applicants are advised to read the information bulletin available on the NTA website and check the eligibility criteria before applying. They must also ensure that the details entered in the application form are accurate, as changes will not be permitted after final submission.

Candidates must provide an accessible email address and mobile number belonging to themselves or their parents or guardians. The NTA will use these registered contact details to communicate examination-related information.

Registration is also available through Meri Pehchaan, the single sign-on service of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Candidates are advised to use Aadhaar-based verification wherever possible, as it may facilitate registration and examination-related procedures.

Those who face difficulties while completing the application process can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has stated that the examination schedule is tentative and that candidates will be informed if any changes are made. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official UGC-NET website for updates, the detailed examination schedule and other instructions.