UGC NET December 2025 Results Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the UGC NET December 2025 examination. The test is held to decide eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions. Candidates can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, the highest JRF cut-off in the unreserved category was recorded in the Prakrit subject at 248 marks. This was followed by Buddhist and Jaina Studies with a cut-off of 244 marks, and French at 240 marks. Overall, 5,141 candidates qualified for JRF, 59,821 candidates cleared the exam for Assistant Professor eligibility, and 1,17,058 candidates qualified for PhD admission only.

The results have been released in a PDF format that lists subject-wise cut-off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD-only categories.