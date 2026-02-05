UGC NET December 2025 Results Announced
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the UGC NET December 2025 examination. The test is held to decide eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions. Candidates can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
According to the NTA, the highest JRF cut-off in the unreserved category was recorded in the Prakrit subject at 248 marks. This was followed by Buddhist and Jaina Studies with a cut-off of 244 marks, and French at 240 marks. Overall, 5,141 candidates qualified for JRF, 59,821 candidates cleared the exam for Assistant Professor eligibility, and 1,17,058 candidates qualified for PhD admission only.
The results have been released in a PDF format that lists subject-wise cut-off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD-only categories.
The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted in online mode for 85 subjects over six days, from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026. The examination was held in 11 shifts at 663 centres across 283 cities in India. While nearly 9.94 lakh candidates registered for the exam, about 7.36 lakh appeared for it.
Official data shows that 5,108 candidates qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor roles. Another 54,713 candidates became eligible for Assistant Professor positions along with PhD admission, while 17,058 candidates qualified only for PhD programmes.
Women formed the majority of applicants, with over 5.85 lakh registrations, making up nearly 59 per cent of the total. Male candidates accounted for about 41 per cent, while 57 candidates applied under the third gender category.
To maintain transparency, the NTA had earlier released the question papers, provisional answer keys, and recorded responses on its website. The challenge window is open between January 14 and January 17, 2026.
Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, entering their application number and date of birth, and downloading their scorecard. Qualified candidates will receive their eligibility certificates and JRF award letters through the NTA portal.