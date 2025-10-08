UGC NET December 2025 registration begins; Check eligibility & application process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session.
Interested candidates can apply online at the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 7, 2025, while corrections in the online application particulars can be made between November 10 and 12, 2025.
To apply, candidates must visit the official website, fill in the registration form with the required details, upload documents, pay the prescribed fee, and submit the form.
Applicants are advised to save and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Visit the official websites — ugcnet.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in
Click on the “UGC NET 2025 December Application Form” link
Register by providing basic details
Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Download and print the confirmation page for future use
General/Unreserved: ₹1,150
General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600
SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325
Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved/General-EWS categories must have secured at least 55% marks in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from a university/institution recognized by the UGC.
The exam dates will be announced later by NTA.
JRF: Candidates should not be above 30 years of age
Assistant Professor: No upper age limit
Admission to PhD: No upper age limit
Board/University Certificate for candidates’ and parents’ names and date of birth
Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, etc.)
Qualifying degree certificate or last semester marksheet
Permanent and correspondence address with PIN code
Four preferred exam cities
UGC-NET subject code and post-graduation subject code
Category, EWS, or PwD certificate (if applicable)
Valid email ID and mobile number
Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only
For detailed information, visit the official NTA websites — nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in.