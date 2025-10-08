UGC NET December 2025 registration begins; Check eligibility & application process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session.

Interested candidates can apply online at the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 7, 2025, while corrections in the online application particulars can be made between November 10 and 12, 2025.

To apply, candidates must visit the official website, fill in the registration form with the required details, upload documents, pay the prescribed fee, and submit the form.

Applicants are advised to save and print the confirmation page for future reference.