UGC NET December 2025 registration begins; Check eligibility & application process

To apply, candidates must visit the official website, fill in the registration form with the required details, upload documents, pay the prescribed fee, and submit the form.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session.

 Interested candidates can apply online at the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 7, 2025, while corrections in the online application particulars can be made between November 10 and 12, 2025.

Applicants are advised to save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UGC NET December 2025: How to Apply

  1. Visit the official websites — ugcnet.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the “UGC NET 2025 December Application Form” link

  3. Register by providing basic details

  4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

  5. Pay the application fee and submit the form

  6. Download and print the confirmation page for future use

UGC NET December 2025: Application Fee

  • General/Unreserved: ₹1,150

  • General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

  • SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

Who Can Apply for UGC NET December 2025

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved/General-EWS categories must have secured at least 55% marks in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from a university/institution recognized by the UGC.

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date

The exam dates will be announced later by NTA.

Age Limit and Relaxation

  • JRF: Candidates should not be above 30 years of age

  • Assistant Professor: No upper age limit

  • Admission to PhD: No upper age limit

Documents Required

  • Board/University Certificate for candidates’ and parents’ names and date of birth

  • Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, etc.)

  • Qualifying degree certificate or last semester marksheet

  • Permanent and correspondence address with PIN code

  • Four preferred exam cities

  • UGC-NET subject code and post-graduation subject code

  • Category, EWS, or PwD certificate (if applicable)

  • Valid email ID and mobile number

  • Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only

For detailed information, visit the official NTA websites — nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

