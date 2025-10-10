UGC-NET December 2025: NTA issues advisory on Aadhaar & UDID details, registration open till November 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates applying for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 examination, urging aspirants to verify and update their Aadhaar and Unique Disability ID (UDID) details before submitting their applications.

The registration process is currently underway, and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in , until November 7, 2025.

The UGC-NET exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions across Indian universities and colleges. The upcoming session will be held in December 2025 and January 2026, covering 85 subjects.

NTA advisory: Check your documents carefully

In its official notice, NTA advised candidates to ensure that all personal details are accurate and consistent across documents to avoid issues during registration or evaluation.

The notice stated, “To streamline the process for UGC NET December 2025, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated when applying for the examination, to avoid any inconvenience and to facilitate registration and processing of their JRF.”

Here’s what applicants should check:

Aadhaar Card: Verify that your name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), photograph, address, and father’s name are correct.

UDID Card (for candidates with disabilities): Ensure that it is valid, updated, and renewed if required.

How to apply for UGC NET December 2025

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in Register using a valid email ID and mobile number Fill in personal, academic, and exam-related details Upload a recent photograph, signature, and UDID (if applicable) Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Application correction window

Candidates who wish to make corrections to their submitted forms will be able to do so from November 10 to November 12, 2025.

The NTA has advised students to rely only on official notifications issued through its website for accurate updates and to avoid third-party sources that may spread misinformation.