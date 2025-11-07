UGC-NET December 2025 application window closing SOON

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a final call for candidates to complete the UGC-NET December 2025 exam application process.

The application window for the UGC-NET December 2025 examination will close at 11:50 pm on November 7, 2025.

NTA has instructed all applicants who have not yet completed the application process to complete the online application form, pay the stipulated examination fee, and download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

Here’s how candidates can apply for the UGC-NET December 2025 exam:

Visit the official website and click on the “UGC NET December 2025 Registration” link.

Complete the registration by entering basic details and creating a password.

Fill in the application form with personal and academic details.

Upload the required scanned documents and pay the examination fee.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Only applicants who have successfully paid the fee will be deemed to have completed the application procedure. Applicants have also been instructed to carefully check their information before paying the fee, as no changes would be authorised subsequently.

The application correction window will be open from November 10 to 12, 2025, allowing candidates to make any necessary modifications to their submitted applications. The NTA will release the exam date, admission card, and city notification information at a later date.