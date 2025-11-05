UGC-NET December 2025 application window closes on THIS date; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification regarding the UGC-NET December 2025 exam application deadline. According to the official notification, the registration window will close on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 11:50 pm.

Candidates who have not yet completed their forms are recommended to complete the process by the deadline at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

NTA stated that eligible and interested candidates must complete and submit the online application form after paying the specified examination cost.

They are also recommended to download, and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. Only those who successfully pay the examination fee are regarded to have completed the application process.

Here’s how to apply for the UGC-NET December 2025 session:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in . Click on the “UGC NET December Exam 2025 Registration" link on the homepage. Register yourself on the new page that opens. Fill in the required details in the application form. Pay the application fee online. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future use.

The correction time for making changes to the application form will begin on November 10 and end on November 12, 2025.

The UGC-NET December 2025 examination will take place across the country from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026, via a computer-based test.