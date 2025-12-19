UGC-NET 2025 December session schedule OUT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET 2025 December session examination yesterday, Thursday, December 18.

According to the official timetable, the UGC-NET December 2025 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, covering all registered subjects.

Candidates can access the full schedule of the UGC-NET 2025 December exam on the official website of the NTA. The schedule helps candidates prepare and plan logistics well ahead of the exam day.

The UGC-NET December 2025 exam determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes in colleges and universities across India.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts per day, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm, to accommodate 80 subjects in the session.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC-NET website for further updates, including exam city intimation slips, admit card release dates, and any last-minute changes. Typically, city intimation slips are made available about 10 days before the exam, with admit cards following shortly thereafter.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) in two sessions, namely June and December, every year.

The UGC-NET June 2025 exam was held from June 18 to 21, with the results announced on July 21. A total of 10,19,751 candidates registered for the June 2025 round, and 7,52,007 appeared.