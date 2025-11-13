UGC extends deadline for ODL and online programme applications to Nov 17

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for submission of applications by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes.

The last date, earlier set for November 10, 2025, has now been pushed to November 17, 2025.

According to the UGC, the extension applies to the recognition of programmes for the academic year 2025–26, covering academic sessions commencing February 2026 and onwards.