UGC extends deadline for ODL and online programme applications to Nov 17

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for submission of applications by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes.
The last date, earlier set for November 10, 2025, has now been pushed to November 17, 2025.
According to the UGC, the extension applies to the recognition of programmes for the academic year 2025–26, covering academic sessions commencing February 2026 and onwards.
The Commission has urged all eligible institutions to utilise the additional time to complete their applications in line with the prescribed guidelines under the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020.
The Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of the UGC oversees the recognition process for these programmes, ensuring institutions meet the required standards for infrastructure, academic delivery, learner support, and evaluation.
Recognition is granted only to those HEIs that comply with all regulatory norms, as unapproved programmes are not considered valid for further education or employment.
The extension comes at a crucial time as digital and distance modes continue to play a transformative role in India’s higher education landscape.
By giving institutions an additional week, the UGC aims to ensure wider participation and greater compliance with quality benchmarks.
With the number of approved universities offering ODL and online degrees steadily growing—over 100 institutions currently hold recognition—this move reinforces India’s push toward accessible, flexible, and technology-driven higher education.
For students, the decision highlights the importance of verifying whether their chosen institution and programme are recognised for the academic session.
Degrees from unapproved courses may not carry official validity, underlining the need for careful selection through the UGC-DEB portal.
The UGC’s proactive step reflects its continued commitment to expanding quality education opportunities while maintaining regulatory integrity in the evolving digital learning ecosystem.