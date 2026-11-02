UGC asks universities to organise Mission LiFE activities from November 1 to 7

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges across India to organise activities promoting sustainable living during BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026, being observed from November 1 to 7.

The initiative will be conducted under Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) as part of India's BRICS chairship in 2026. In a communication dated October 30, the UGC urged higher education institutions to organise awareness programmes, campus activities and community initiatives involving students, faculty members and other staff.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued a day-wise activity plan covering seven themes, from healthy lifestyles and energy conservation to reducing waste.