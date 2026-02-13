UGC-approved Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme signals futuristic model for tech education

In the recently announced Union Budget 2026–27, the government has indicated shifting focus of workforce development through skilling and apprenticeships to make training more industry-aligned, meaningful and accessible.
In this context, Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM), a NAAC-accredited higher education institution affiliated with Osmania University, has announced the launch of an Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) in BS Computer Science as part of an industry-academia partnership.
The four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme is being initiated in partnership with TalentSprint, part of Accenture, a global education company powered by AI.
Introduced under the UGC-approved AEDP framework, the programme is designed to integrate academic learning with structured industry apprenticeship, preparing students to graduate as industry-ready tech professionals.
The collaboration brings together VVISM’s academic foundation and TalentSprint’s industry-aligned learning delivery to address one of the most critical aspects in today’s engineering education — employability.
The Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme represents a shift away from the traditional “learn first, work later” approach. Under the UGC-AEDP model, up to 40% of curriculum delivery is led by industry, allowing students to gain hands-on experience through AI-driven applied labs, live projects, and continuous mentorship. The programme ensures that students receive up to two years of hands-on real-world exposure before graduation.
Backed by one year of assured apprenticeship, AI-driven applied learning, and industry integration, the programme equips students to thrive in a rapidly evolving, AI-led world.
Commenting on the launch, Dr M R S Surya Narayana Reddy, Director – Admissions, VVISM, said that AEDP is a futuristic model for tech education through apprenticeship integrating learning, AI-driven applied labs, and continuous mentorship.
He added that the BS in Computer Science degree programme reflects the institute’s commitment to reimagining engineering education through industry integration and experiential learning, and is aligned with the government’s skilling, training, internship and apprenticeship agenda. He noted that the collaboration with TalentSprint strengthens this vision by aligning academic rigour with industry expectations, particularly in emerging technology domains like AI and cloud.
AEDP learners will be exposed to the latest technologies through guided internships, live projects, and industry mentorship, strengthening employability and industry readiness prior to graduation. Students enrolled in the programme will receive practical learning through bootcamps, programming challenges, hackathons, and industry-based projects, with ongoing guidance from industry experts. These experiences are expected to help learners graduate with practical skills, professional readiness, a portfolio of projects, and workplace experience.