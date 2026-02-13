UGC-approved Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme signals futuristic model for tech education

The four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme is being initiated in partnership with TalentSprint, part of Accenture, a global education company powered by AI.

Introduced under the UGC-approved AEDP framework, the programme is designed to integrate academic learning with structured industry apprenticeship, preparing students to graduate as industry-ready tech professionals.

The collaboration brings together VVISM’s academic foundation and TalentSprint’s industry-aligned learning delivery to address one of the most critical aspects in today’s engineering education — employability.

The Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme represents a shift away from the traditional “learn first, work later” approach. Under the UGC-AEDP model, up to 40% of curriculum delivery is led by industry, allowing students to gain hands-on experience through AI-driven applied labs, live projects, and continuous mentorship. The programme ensures that students receive up to two years of hands-on real-world exposure before graduation.