State colleges get new route to become universities under UGC rules

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed autonomous and constituent colleges of state universities to apply for deemed-to-be university status, subject to permission from the respective state government.

The amendment, notified in the April 21 Gazette notification, also allows colleges to become off-campus centres of another deemed university or university.

The changes have been formalised through a Gazette notification titled University Grants Commission [Institutions Deemed to be Universities] Amendment Regulations, 2026.

According to the notification, "Universities established under clause (f) of section 2 of the Act or a constituent unit of a University may also apply to become an institution deemed to be a University or an off-campus of another institution deemed to be a University," provided they submit a no-objection certificate from the state government.

It further clarifies that the state government must agree to de-notify such institutions, stating that they "shall be permitted to admit students or work as an off-campus or a new institution deemed to be a university only after formal de-notification by the concerned State Government."

These changes have been introduced in the University Grants Commission's Institutions Deemed to be Universities Regulations, 2023.

An institution of higher education can be deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956.

Such institutions enjoy the academic status and privileges of a university, which helps strengthen their academic activities in specialised fields. There are a total of 146 deemed-to-be universities in India so far.

The amendments also revise accreditation-related provisions, removing the requirement of NAAC accreditation with a 3.01 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) for three consecutive cycles. Instead, institutions are now required to have accreditation "for three cycles, including the latest cycle," or an equivalent National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade.

In the 2023 regulations, one of the conditions for deemed university status was valid NAAC accreditation with at least a 3.01 CGPA for three consecutive cycles.

"In sub-regulation ... for the words 'for three consecutive cycles', the words 'or equivalent National Assessment and Accreditation Council grade, for three cycles, including the latest cycle' shall be substituted," the amended notification read.

The amendment also mentions that deemed universities receiving 50 per cent or more of their funds from the central or state governments may continue with their existing Memorandum of Association (MoA) for a specified period, subject to certain conditions.

As per the notification, such institutions must demonstrate "through its duly audited books of accounts that it is able to generate a minimum of fifty per cent of its revenue on its own, that is, total receipts."

Additionally, the clause specifies that "total expenses of the institute are more than twice the government grants given to them," along with fulfilment of other criteria within a defined period, as permitted by the central government.