Udyam portals see registrations of over 7.9 crore enterprises

MSMEs contribute about 31.1 per cent to India’s GDP, account for 48.58 per cent of total exports, and generate around 35.4 per cent of manufacturing output. The sector encompasses more than 7.47 crore enterprises across manufacturing, services, and trade activities. It provides livelihoods to approximately 32.8 crore people, making it the second-largest source of employment after agriculture.

(IANS)