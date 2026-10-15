Udupi becomes Karnataka’s first fully literate district after meeting 95% benchmark

Udupi has become the first district in Karnataka to be recognised as fully literate by the state government after meeting the literacy benchmark prescribed by the Centre. The formal district-level declaration is expected on November 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava.
The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Udupi Zilla Panchayat and reviewed by the state government. Under the Centre’s guidelines, a district or region that achieves a literacy rate of at least 95% can be declared fully literate. The government has approved Udupi’s status subject to specified conditions, including verification of its literacy data.
According to The Times of India, Udupi recorded a literacy rate of 99.5%, with 5,885 people trained and certified as literate through programmes conducted between 2022-23 and 2025-26.
Literacy programmes across local bodies
Literacy initiatives were implemented across all 155 gram panchayats, seven taluk panchayats and eight urban local bodies in the district, according to the government order reported by Mangalore Today.
The programmes focused on identifying people who had not acquired basic literacy skills and providing them with learning opportunities. Participants underwent training and assessments to demonstrate their reading and writing skills.
Earlier reports on the campaign said that more than 6,000 people had acquired literacy through adult education initiatives over a three-year period. The latest reported figure of 5,885 refers specifically to people trained and certified between 2022-23 and 2025-26.
Verification required before formal declaration
The state government has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat to recheck literacy figures from the 2011 Census alongside progress made through subsequent literacy programmes. The district must confirm that it has crossed the 95% threshold before proceeding with the formal declaration.
The declaration is to be made at a public event attended by elected representatives and government officials. The government has also asked the district administration to document the process so that other districts can draw on its experience.
Literacy work to continue after recognition
The government has stressed that literacy programmes must continue even after Udupi receives the formal designation. Officials have been asked to reach people who remain non-literate, organise refresher classes for newly literate residents and extend literacy programmes to migrant workers.