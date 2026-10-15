Udupi becomes Karnataka’s first fully literate district after meeting 95% benchmark

Udupi has become the first district in Karnataka to be recognised as fully literate by the state government after meeting the literacy benchmark prescribed by the Centre. The formal district-level declaration is expected on November 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Udupi Zilla Panchayat and reviewed by the state government. Under the Centre’s guidelines, a district or region that achieves a literacy rate of at least 95% can be declared fully literate. The government has approved Udupi’s status subject to specified conditions, including verification of its literacy data.

According to The Times of India, Udupi recorded a literacy rate of 99.5%, with 5,885 people trained and certified as literate through programmes conducted between 2022-23 and 2025-26.