NEET-UG 2026 disability benefits: Delhi HC recognises UDID card

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that a valid Unique Disability ID (UDID) card takes precedence in determining a candidate’s eligibility under the PwBD category in NEET-UG admissions for disability benefits.

The High Court ruled that Medical Assessment Boards cannot reduce or reassess the percentage of disability recorded in the card while assessing eligibility for an MBBS course.



The ruling came in two petitions concerning candidates who appeared in the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, conducted after the May 3 examination was hit by allegations of a paper leak. The CBI had registered a case into alleged irregularities and circulation of examination material before the May 3 test, following which NTA conducted a re-examination on June 21.

One of the petitions was filed by Shivam Kumar, represented by advocate Arpit Bhargava, along with advocates Sarthak Sharma, Hina Bhargava and Astha Sharma.



Shivam Kumar, an 18-year-old candidate with permanent visual disability, possessed a government-issued Disability Certificate and UDID card recording 60 per cent permanent disability. His NEET-UG 2026 admit card recorded his disability as blindness and granted him compensatory time. He appeared in the examination on June 21 and secured 398 out of 720 marks, with a PwBD rank of 409.