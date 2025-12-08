Udhyam Vyapaar’s Istri Project records Rs 100 crore income uplift for ironing street vendors across India

Udhyam Vyapaar has announced that its initiative, The Istri Project, has enabled ironing vendors nationwide to achieve a cumulative income uplift of ₹100 crore as of September 2025.
The project focuses on transforming the traditional ironing sector by helping street-side vendors transition from coal-based irons to LPG-powered iron boxes at subsidised rates.
This shift has allowed vendors to cut fuel costs by nearly half and increase productivity by up to two hours daily, enabling them to serve more customers and boost their income. The move to LPG has also supported the adoption of cleaner fuel, reducing health risks and environmental impact.
Over the past four years, Udhyam Vyapaar has expanded The Istri Project from one city to five, supporting more than 8,000 ironing vendors in adopting LPG iron boxes. Beneficiaries have recorded an average income rise of 25 per cent, along with the annual elimination of over 6,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.
Krishnan Ranganathan, Co-Founder of Udhyam Learning Foundation, said the ₹100 crore milestone reflects the potential of nano-entrepreneurs when provided with the right support. He noted that the initiative demonstrates how targeted livelihood solutions can deliver national impact by improving incomes, health, and environmental outcomes.
Cyril Joseph, Program Head of The Istri Project, said the achievement belongs to the vendors who embraced the transition from coal to LPG and reimagined their business potential. He added that what began as an effort to help vendors save on fuel and enhance productivity has evolved into a movement with measurable benefits.
Following this milestone, Udhyam Vyapaar plans to scale the initiative further, aiming to make India free of coal iron boxes within the next decade and inviting like-minded partners from social impact organisations, philanthropies, CSR entities, and government bodies to join the effort.