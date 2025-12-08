Udhyam Vyapaar’s Istri Project records Rs 100 crore income uplift for ironing street vendors across India

Udhyam Vyapaar has announced that its initiative, The Istri Project, has enabled ironing vendors nationwide to achieve a cumulative income uplift of ₹100 crore as of September 2025.

The project focuses on transforming the traditional ironing sector by helping street-side vendors transition from coal-based irons to LPG-powered iron boxes at subsidised rates.

This shift has allowed vendors to cut fuel costs by nearly half and increase productivity by up to two hours daily, enabling them to serve more customers and boost their income. The move to LPG has also supported the adoption of cleaner fuel, reducing health risks and environmental impact.