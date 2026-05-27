UDF govt takes liberal stand on foreign varsities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping an “open mind” on allowing foreign universities in Kerala and restructuring the controversial Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) will be among the key priorities of the new UDF government, Higher Education Minister Roji M John has said.

In an interview, the minister said the government was willing to consider both private and foreign universities to stem the growing exodus of students from Kerala and make the state’s higher education sector globally competitive.

“We are open-minded on foreign universities. It is our responsibility to provide what our students need in Kerala,” he said, adding that students today seek global exposure

and better academic opportunities.

Describing the migration of students outside Kerala as a “serious issue”, Roji said the government would focus on identifying the reasons behind the trend and improving institutions in the state.

“We have a responsibility to find out why they are leaving Kerala. We are committed to changing Kerala’s higher education sector to make it attractive to students, enabling a major chunk of them to stay in the state,” he said.

Clarifying that the UDF had not opposed the previous LDF government’s bill on private universities, Roji said the front had pointed out the shortcomings in the legislation and would come up with a policy decision after discussions. “We are open to considering both private and foreign universities,” he reiterated.

On the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), which has faced criticism from sections of teachers and students, Roji indicated that the government planned to review and restructure the programme.

“Widespread criticism exists that FYUGP was rolled out without adequate preparatory work. We believe FYUGP should be reviewed and the changes implemented,” he said.

The minister also accused the previous LDF government of excessively politicising the higher education sector and compromising on quality in the process.

“There is nothing wrong with having a political outlook. However, quality should never be compromised,” he said, alleging that nepotism had adversely affected standards in the sector.

On the prolonged controversy surrounding vice-chancellor appointments, Roji said the government would seek solutions through discussions with the advocate general.

He pointed out that many universities were currently functioning under in-charge VCs due to pending litigation, affecting students and other stakeholders.

Seeking to distance the UDF government from the frequent confrontations witnessed during the previous LDF regime, the minister stressed the need for cooperation in university administration.

“We don’t want unnecessary squabbles. We can reach consensus on matters where there is commonality and clearly express our opinions whenever we need to disagree,” the minister said.

Roji also said the government planned to standardise the functioning of university syndicates and senates and strengthen skill-oriented education through programmes such as ASAP to improve student employability.

1.On migration of students, Roji said the government would focus on identifying the reasons behind the trend as a “serious issue” and improving institutions in the state

2.The minister indicated that the government planned to review and restructure the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme

3.He also accused the previous LDF government of excessively politicising the higher education sector and compromising quality

This story has been written by Sovi Vidyadharan.