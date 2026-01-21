Moradabad gears up for Udeesha 2026, five-day National Literature Festival

Moradabad: Moradabad is set to host Udeesha 2026, The Moradabad Literature Festival, a five-day celebration of literature, art, music, and cultural dialogue from January 22 to January 26, 2026. Conceived as a national-level cultural platform rooted in regional expression, Udeesha aims to place Moradabad firmly on India's literary and cultural map.



The festival will be held across key venues in the city, including Dushyant Manch, Ramganga Lawns, and the Jaun Elia Zone. Udeesha 2026 has been designed as an inclusive public forum that brings together writers, poets, artists, journalists, performers, students, and readers. Its programme spans literary conversations, poetry readings, Dastangoi, theatre, folk and classical music performances, Bhojpuri cultural sessions, and interactive workshops, reflecting the many ways literature and culture intersect with everyday life.

