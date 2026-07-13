Sonam Wangchuk's NEET protest receives Uddhav Thackeray's support



Thackeray said he had earlier requested Wangchuk not to go on a hunger strike, alleging that the government was not paying attention to public concerns.

"Sonam Wangchuk had come to meet me. That person was labelled a traitor. I requested Sonam ji not to go on a hunger strike. This government doesn't care about anything," he said.



The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also referred to past protests related to environmental issues, saying some people had sacrificed their lives while fighting for causes such as the protection of the Ganga.

"Some people had gone on a hunger strike for Mother Ganga, and they even died," he said.



Speaking about the NEET paper leak controversy, Thackeray said Maharashtra had become a centre of the alleged irregularities and questioned the lack of action against those responsible.

"Maharashtra has done tremendous work for the country. But even our roads have potholes. The issue I have raised today has been going on for a month. Abhijit Dipake has claimed that some people will send goons to disrupt their protest on the 20th," he said.

"What is the harm in removing Dharmendra Pradhan, because of whom the future of lakhs of students is being ruined? Maharashtra became the centre for the NEET paper leak. No one cares about what is happening in the country," he added.



Thackeray also announced that his party would continue to support Wangchuk and Dipke, who have been raising concerns over examination issues.



He said he would not ask everyone to participate in the proposed march to Parliament on July 20, but urged citizens to support the protesting youth.

"I will not say that everyone should participate in the march on the 20th. Wherever I am, from there itself, we should support these youth. These youth are moving forward without any flag," Thackeray said.



He added that he would also participate and appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others to join the cause.

"I will also go. Rahul Gandhi ji should also go. All those who have faith in the country's youth should go. People across the entire country should come out on the streets and support them," he said.