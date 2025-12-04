Udbhav 2025 brings 1,800 EMRS students from 22 states to Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is hosting Udbhav-2025, a grand national-level cultural festival showcasing the rich traditions, music and art forms of tribal communities from across the country, as reported by Y Brahmaji, of The New Indian Express.

The three-day event at KL University, Amaravati, will conclude on December 5, marking the first time a National-level Cultural Festival of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is being organised in the State.

The festival aims to provide a vibrant platform for tribal students to demonstrate their creativity and cultural heritage, bringing together young talent from diverse regions.

More than 1,800 tribal students from over 22 States, along with 110 selected students from 28 EMRS institutions in Andhra Pradesh, have arrived to take part in the celebrations. Students from Classes 6 to 12 will compete in a wide range of cultural events.

The grand inaugural ceremony will begin at 10 am on Wednesday, with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram attending as the chief guest.

Twelve stages have been set up at the venue to conduct competitions in 35 cultural categories, including drama, folk and classical dance, vocal and instrumental music, tribal dances, devotional and patriotic songs, light music and quizzes.

Describing the event as a ‘mini-India of tribal culture,’ officials said Udbhav-2025 reflects the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous traditions while encouraging talent among tribal youth.

The programme will also be attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union and State Ministers, legislators, senior officers, tribal welfare officials and many others. The inaugural session will feature important key addresses by senior Tribal Welfare Department officials and State Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, followed by the keynote address by the Union Minister. Cultural performances will be held in the afternoon.

Adding colour to the festival is ‘Krish,’ the Blackbuck, the State animal of Andhra Pradesh, chosen as the official mascot to symbolise tribal culture.

The valedictory ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 5 pm, when winners of various competitions will be felicitated.