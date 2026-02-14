Uday Kotak takes over as Chairman of GIFT City

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has appointed industrialist and banker Uday Suresh Kotak as Chairman of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Limited (GIFT City Co. Ltd.), according to an official resolution issued by the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.



The appointment was made through a government resolution dated February 13, 2026.



Kotak replaces Hasmukh Adhia, IAS (Retd.), who had been serving as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Limited since June 19, 2023.