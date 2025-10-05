UCL runs out of visa slots for international students, leaving hundreds stranded

University College London (UCL) has admitted that it cannot provide enough visa sponsorships for incoming international students this year, leaving hundreds in limbo at the very start of the academic session, as per a report by The Guardian.

The shortage of visa slots has particularly hit students from China, many of whom had already secured unconditional offers and completed all requirements to begin their courses.

According to The Guardian, around 200 Chinese students are among those affected. The institution has told them it has exhausted its allocation of Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), the essential document required to apply for a UK student visa.

Why this happened

UCL attributed the problem to an “extraordinary” jump in international enrolments.

“We’ve experienced significantly more applications and acceptances of offers than anticipated, and as a result, we have exceeded the number of Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) numbers allocated to us by the Home Office,” a UCL spokesperson said.

The university clarified that its forecasts were based on previous years’ data and expected attrition, but the unexpected surge in global demand upended those projections.

UCL is now in talks with the Home Office to secure more CAS numbers and says it is working “as quickly as possible” to find a solution. Officials have apologised to students and acknowledged that earlier communications “caused confusion and uncertainty.”

Students face mounting losses

For many, the disruption has already come with a steep cost. Affected students had paid thousands of pounds for housing deposits, application fees, and travel arrangements, commitments that may now go to waste.

Some were notified just two weeks before classes began that their CAS could not be issued.

One student who had already arrived in the UK told The Guardian she now risked deportation without a valid visa. Others said staff suggested stop-gap measures, including possible remote learning, until the visa issue is resolved.

“Myself and countless others navigated the arduous application process with precision and care. We met every deadline, submitted every required document, and against all odds, secured our unconditional offers well before the start of term,” one student told the publication.

Bigger picture: UK’s visa cap crunch

International students make up more than half of UCL’s 52,000-strong student body, with about 14,000 from mainland China alone. But under UK policy, universities must apply each year for a fixed quota of CAS numbers, which are tightly controlled by the Home Office.

The episode highlights a growing strain across UK universities, which depend heavily on overseas tuition revenue while also navigating tighter immigration oversight.