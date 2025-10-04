UCEED 2026 registration opens: Apply by October 31 for IIT undergraduate design programs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially opened the registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2026.

Students aspiring to pursue undergraduate design programs at IITs and other participating institutes can now apply online at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The last date for submission without a late fee is October 31, 2025, while applications submitted with a late fee will be accepted until November 7, 2025. Candidates are encouraged to complete the registration early to avoid last-minute issues.

The UCEED 2026 exam is scheduled for January 18, 2026, in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon across designated exam centres. Admit cards will be available for download from January 2, 2026, and candidates have until January 8 to report and correct any discrepancies.

Students who have completed Class XII in 2025 or are appearing in 2026, irrespective of their stream, are eligible to apply, making the exam accessible to a wide range of design aspirants.

How to apply?

Visit the official UCEED 2026 registration link on the homepage



Register online and log in to your account



Fill in the application form and pay the application fee



Submit and download the confirmation page



Keep a hard copy for reference





The application fee is Rs 4000 for General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Classes - Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) candidates, while female candidates and those in Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories pay Rs 2000.

UCEED is conducted annually by IIT Bombay for admission to B.Des programs at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The exam evaluates candidates on design aptitude, visual and spatial ability, observation, and creativity.

Candidates are advised to read the official brochure carefully and stay updated via the UCEED website to ensure timely and accurate submission of applications.