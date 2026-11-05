UBS cuts around 200 jobs in London amid Credit Suisse integration

New Delhi: UBS Group AG has cut around 200 jobs in London as it moves closer to completing the integration of its former rival Credit Suisse, according to multiple reports.

Reports claim that the job reductions were carried out over the past few weeks and affected multiple business divisions, including wealth management and investment banking.

The reported layoffs are part of the company's broader restructuring exercise following its acquisition of Credit Suisse in a government-backed rescue deal in March 2023.

The acquisition significantly expanded UBS's workforce, prompting the bank to undertake a multi-year integration programme involving operational consolidation, system migration and the elimination of overlapping roles.