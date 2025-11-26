'UAE to provide five indian startups soft landing package to expand business'

The startups were selected under the India-UAE CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) Council programme after a multi-stage evaluation process, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, Ahmed Aljneibi.



Speaking to ANI, Aljneibi highlighted the overwhelming response received for the programme, saying, "We had 10,000 applications since the launch back in June... I'm so happy that we finally reached the conclusion of identifying 20 of the best and brightest startups in India and narrowing them down to the five winners who will join us in the UAE for an immersion programme. We will provide them with a soft landing package to help them expand their business into the UAE and, hopefully, scale up globally."

