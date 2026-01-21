UAE, Telangana agree to develop Future City

During the meeting, Revanth outlined the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and the roadmap to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He explained the scope of the Bharat Future City project, which is planned as India’s first Net-Zero greenfield smart city.

Revanth said that global companies such as Marubeni and Sembcorp were already on board. “Very recently, we signed an MoU with Reliance Group’s Vantara to establish a new zoo in Bharat Future City,” he said.

Al Marri said the UAE government would be open to partnering with Telangana and suggested the formation of a joint task force comprising officials from both sides to facilitate faster implementation.

He also proposed a strategic partnership between a UAE food cluster and Telangana, with a focus on the rural and agriculture-based economy.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and senior officials were part of the Telangana Rising delegation.