UAE students shine at Kerala school sports meet, marking historic first with girls' participation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Assalamu alaikum,” announced the commentator as students from the UAE entered the track for the march past during the School Olympics inauguration ceremony.

Hailing the Arabic salutation, the crowd of participants cheered for their NRI friends, welcoming them to the meet and their land.

Over 35 students from the UAE are taking part in the school sports meet, as Kerala’s 15th district, just like the year before.

And for the first time in the meet’s history, girls from the Gulf nations are also among the participants.

Sharing their excitement and pride of being part of history, the five-member girls’ team from the New Indian Model School in Dubai said they have become stars in their families.