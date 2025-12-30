UAE condemns attempt to attack residence of Russian President

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia.



The Ministry reiterated the UAE's unwavering rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

