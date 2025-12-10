UAE strengthens leadership as key driver of global maritime system

Dubai: The UAE continues to strengthen its international presence within the global maritime system through a consistent track record of initiatives, positions, and draft resolutions it has proposed and championed within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) over the past years.



These efforts have resulted in the adoption of several historic decisions that have supported the development of global maritime operations and solidified the UAE's position as a leading and influential nation in shaping the future of the maritime transport industry.



The UAE's continued role has resulted in winning a seat on the IMO Council for five consecutive terms, becoming the first Arab country to achieve this milestone in Category B of the Council. This victory reflects the international community's confidence in the UAE's leadership role and reaffirms its status as a global hub for the maritime transport industry.



Throughout its tenure within the organisation, the UAE has championed a package of decisions that have now become part of the global maritime framework.