UAE rolls out support package for 5 Indian startups under India-UAE CEPA

The United Arab Emirates will offer a full support package to five Indian startups, helping them set up in the UAE and grow their businesses worldwide. These startups were chosen through several rounds of evaluation under the India-UAE CEPA Council programme, as per ANI.

Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, said the programme received a huge number of applications since it began in June. They reviewed 10,000 entries, selected 20 strong contenders, and finally picked five winners.

These five startups will join an immersion programme in the UAE in January 2026, where they will receive support to enter the UAE market and work towards expanding globally.

The five winning startups

- DocketRun – Legal tech (contract management)

AI-based platform that automates legal workflows; founded by Raghavendra Meharwade.

- StepOut – Sports tech (AI football analysis)

Digital system for performance tracking; founded by Sayak Ghosh.

- Ease My AI – AI automation & digital transformation

Supports companies with AI-driven automation; co-founded by Gagan Randhava.

- BioReform – Sustainability (plastic alternatives)

Biotech solutions that create eco-friendly materials.

- Endimension – Healthcare tech (3D medical imaging)

Provides advanced 3D imaging tools for medical diagnostics.

What does the “Soft Landing Package” include?

The “soft landing package” is part of the UAE-India Startup Series, a major programme started by the UAE-India CEPA Council in June this year. The initiative runs across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

The CEPA Council Director explained that the support package will cover visas, stay arrangements, transport, mentorship, help with trade licences, and chances to meet potential investors. He said the hope is that the selected startups will be able to secure investment during their time in the UAE.

How the selection process worked

The programme uses a clear, merit-based system that focuses on new ideas, real market progress, and how well a startup can fit into the UAE. Applications closed on July 31, 2025.

Startups first submit an online application with their business details, growth numbers, and reasons for expanding to the UAE. These are screened for innovation, strength of the idea, and long-term potential. Shortlisted startups submit a detailed pitch deck, from which the top 20 are chosen. These 20 present to a panel of experts from India and the UAE, and finally the top five are selected. The programme also makes an effort to include startups from smaller towns, and the 2025 selection cycle ended in November.

Winners eye rapid growth in UAE and MENA

DocketRun Founder and CEO Ajay Kabadi told ANI that the company now plans to grow its operations further. He said they are working with large industries in the UAE, including steel and aluminium, to recreate the standards they have already achieved in India.

Raghavendra Meharwade, a mentor at DocketRun, said the programme’s support played a key role in helping them scale. He explained that their work focuses on saving lives and improving productivity in industries, and their next target is to show the same results in the UAE on a bigger scale.

He added that being chosen from 10,000 applicants and making it to the top five was challenging, but the encouraging environment and backing from the forum helped them grow and stay confident.