UAE President accepts US invite to Gaza Peace Board



Trump has also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Board of Peace, describing him as one of several world leaders considered for the initiative.



The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace, as part of Phase 2 of the 20-Point Peace Plan to end the conflict in the Middle East, aims to promote stability and oversee post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

Responding to questions from reporters during a media gaggle, Trump said that Putin was among those invited to participate in the board, which he claimed would work toward peace and stability in Gaza.



When asked directly whether he had invited President Putin to join the Board of Peace, Trump replied, "Yes, he's one of the people. These are world leaders. And the answer is yes."