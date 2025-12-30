UAE passes decree to govern National Educational Curriculum

In a first, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a federal decree law governing the National Educational Curriculum, providing a full legal framework for its creation approval, implementation, and review.

The decree applies to all public and private schools from kindergarten to grade 12, including private schools that use their own curricula while teaching recognised compulsory subjects, Khaleej Times reports.

The National Education Charter will serve as the "supreme reference document," establishing national educational objectives, graduate qualities, national identity, values, and target competencies, as well as guiding curriculum development.

It defines crucial components such as learning standards and outcomes, teaching techniques, educational paths, study language and duration, and topic material content.

To ensure strong governance, the decree categorises curriculum adjustments into four change types with distinct approval authorities:

Major changes: Strategic and broad revisions requiring review by the Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council and ratification by the Council of Ministers, including pilot testing before nationwide rollout.

Partial changes: Specific subject-level updates approved by the Education Council.

Technical changes: Editorial or formatting adjustments authorised by the Ministry of Education.

Exceptional changes: Urgent modifications in response to emergencies, approved by the Education Council with later reporting to the Council of Ministers.

The order also empowers government, corporate, and non-profit groups, including those operating in free zones, to propose curricular innovations or revisions. Proposals must be supported by studies that demonstrate connection with national education objectives, labour market demands, national identity, and societal values.

Educational institutions are in charge of implementing the curriculum, participating in pilot initiatives, gathering feedback, and reporting findings to the Ministry. Local education authorities oversee implementation in private schools, whilst the National Centre for Education Quality assesses quality and impact and reports to the appropriate authorities.

The UAE Cabinet approved the National Education Charter after thorough evaluation by the Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council, guaranteeing that the curriculum is in line with national policies and strategic goals.