UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee discusses cooperation in AI, space, energy

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Special Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs to Kazakhstan, and Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, co-chaired the tenth session of the UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee, which held in the capital, Astana.



The two sides discussed a range of topics of mutual interest, including international cooperation, investment, finance, health, transport services, artificial intelligence, space, and energy.



The convening of the Joint Committee reflects the depth of the historic partnership and the mutual commitment of both friendly nations to strengthen cooperation in priority sectors within an institutional framework that ensures tangible and sustainable progress serving their shared interests.



Both sides commended the growing momentum in bilateral relations, noting that non-oil trade between the two countries reached USD 5.6 billion in 2024, reflecting the strength of economic ties and the expanding scope of mutual investments.

