UAE innovative policies strengthen new, circular economy pathways

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates continues to advance the new economy as a core pillar of sustainable economic growth, driven by innovation, advanced technology and the knowledge economy, contributing to economic diversification and enhanced competitiveness across sectors, including artificial intelligence, financial technology, the green economy and advanced industries.



The new economy reflects the UAE's clear national vision to build a resilient and diversified economy led by innovation, supported by national talent and the attraction of high-quality investments.



This is underpinned by a package of government policies and initiatives, flexible legislation and advanced infrastructure, reinforcing the country's position as a global hub for business and innovation and strengthening its readiness for global economic changes and future requirements.