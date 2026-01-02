UAE govt issues 2 federal decree laws on Capital Market Authority, Regulation of Capital Markets

Dubai: The UAE Government has issued a federal decree law concerning the Capital Market Authority and a federal decree law concerning the Regulation of Capital Markets, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to modernise the legislative and regulatory framework governing the financial sector and enhance its stability, efficiency, and competitiveness.



The Decree Laws also further alignment of the national regulatory ecosystem with the highest international standards and reinforce the independence of the Capital Market Authority and its role in safeguarding the soundness and stability of the capital markets sector and ensuring fair competition.