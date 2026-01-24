UAE expresses solidarity with Tunisia, conveys condolences for flood victims

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Tunisia over the victims of floods following heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and caused substantial damage.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Tunisia over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.